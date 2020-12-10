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The Hard Fork, Part Six
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63 views • December 10, 2020
https://youtu.be/oZSK128UadE Youtube Announces it Will BAN Videos That Claim Fraud, Glitches, or Error Cost Trump The Election TP
https://youtu.be/xplO9URnzzc Democrat Issues Threat Against Trump Supporters, AZ GOP Asks If People Will DIE For Cause TP
https://youtu.be/tTQTOesCxEM Big Tech Edition: Lone Star Texas Rising With 18 States joining; YouTube Makes More Noise | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/m35A1JjPOm4 Censored: No More Videos About █████ on Youtube; Only Official Narratives Accepted | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/iM3yRSLEtgg Ivanka wishes Trump to be strong and resolute like Lincoln; Chinese female spy honey traps US official | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/lxOjENM4NNo BOMBSHELL News About CHINA & US Politicians Who May Be ENEMY WITHIN. L4F Lilly.
https://youtu.be/LW8wnhzCQ7M Ted Cruz stands up; Million MAGA March to be on December 12 | Front Page
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-08-situation-update-dec-8th-all-ballots-after-nov-3rd-are-null-and-void.html Last section is a meditation on an article in the Jerusalem Post by an elder statesman saying Earth is under observation by a Galactic Federation. I’ve not read the article, and people can be excused for refusing to believe the validity of either the article or Mike’s take on it. Consider it a flight of fantasy or speculation if you wish, but listen to it anyway, as it does lay out the choice facing us not only as individuals but as a species.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/9/20 Ep. 2349a - Great Reset Countermeasures Initiated, Warp Speed Ahead. Ep. 2349b - Central Communications Blackout, [Zero-Day], Rig For Red, Countermeasures In Place
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
https://youtu.be/xplO9URnzzc Democrat Issues Threat Against Trump Supporters, AZ GOP Asks If People Will DIE For Cause TP
https://youtu.be/tTQTOesCxEM Big Tech Edition: Lone Star Texas Rising With 18 States joining; YouTube Makes More Noise | Beyond the Noise
https://youtu.be/m35A1JjPOm4 Censored: No More Videos About █████ on Youtube; Only Official Narratives Accepted | Facts Matter
https://youtu.be/iM3yRSLEtgg Ivanka wishes Trump to be strong and resolute like Lincoln; Chinese female spy honey traps US official | Eye Opener
https://youtu.be/lxOjENM4NNo BOMBSHELL News About CHINA & US Politicians Who May Be ENEMY WITHIN. L4F Lilly.
https://youtu.be/LW8wnhzCQ7M Ted Cruz stands up; Million MAGA March to be on December 12 | Front Page
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-12-08-situation-update-dec-8th-all-ballots-after-nov-3rd-are-null-and-void.html Last section is a meditation on an article in the Jerusalem Post by an elder statesman saying Earth is under observation by a Galactic Federation. I’ve not read the article, and people can be excused for refusing to believe the validity of either the article or Mike’s take on it. Consider it a flight of fantasy or speculation if you wish, but listen to it anyway, as it does lay out the choice facing us not only as individuals but as a species.
https://www.X22Report.com Dave’s ongoing analysis of the larger picture. 12/9/20 Ep. 2349a - Great Reset Countermeasures Initiated, Warp Speed Ahead. Ep. 2349b - Central Communications Blackout, [Zero-Day], Rig For Red, Countermeasures In Place
https://youtu.be/ac3PIsn10Jw, The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part One. This is my video about what power to the adults might look like enshrined in a constitution. Note: I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
https://youtu.be/bfaps5F5_jU : The Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia, Part Two. Remember, I do not expect to see this constitution replace ours. I only present it as food for thought.
My email address for a printed copy of the Constitution of the Union of Philadelphia: [email protected] Please include the word “Constitution” in the subject line.
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