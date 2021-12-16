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Psychopath Elites want to be Immortal GODS with SLAVE population
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201 views • December 16, 2021
The Stew Peters Show. Sheila Zilinsky joins to discuss the topic of transhumanism: That’s the ideology, very popular in Silicon Valley, that wants to use radical technologies to transform the very idea of what it means to be human. In the Book of Genesis, God says “let us make man in our image.” Transhumanists think they can use technology to reverse that and turn men into gods.
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