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NESARA/GESARA:1 - CHAT WITH ZAC | Red Pill Me Gently - PART 3 of the Banking Series
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76 views • August 25, 2020
This is part 3 of the Banking and Currency series. Zac and I begin our chat on Nesara/Gesara. We often get sidetracked but the conversation always entertains me! I hope you enjoy this very basic breakdown of this fascinating topic! I've only recently learned about this and I'm blown away...
Awesome video on Nesara/Gesara - Jack Kidd and Charlie Ward
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lH8rZasP_-w&;t=347s
NESARA/GESARA:1 - CHAT WITH ZAC | Red Pill Me Gently
#WWG1WGA
#QANON
#thegreatawakening
#nesara #gesara
Awesome video on Nesara/Gesara - Jack Kidd and Charlie Ward
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lH8rZasP_-w&;t=347s
NESARA/GESARA:1 - CHAT WITH ZAC | Red Pill Me Gently
#WWG1WGA
#QANON
#thegreatawakening
#nesara #gesara
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