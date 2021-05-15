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Medical Tyranny Already Here Canadian Pastor Tells Laura Ingraham
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280 views • May 15, 2021
May 15th 2021, 11:50 am
infowars.com
Canadian anti-lockdown pastor Artur Pawlowski spoke with Fox News on Friday to warn of fascism creeping into the free world under the guise of COVID public safety.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/persecuted-anti-lockdown-pastor-warns-medical-tyranny-is-already-here/
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infowars.com
Canadian anti-lockdown pastor Artur Pawlowski spoke with Fox News on Friday to warn of fascism creeping into the free world under the guise of COVID public safety.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/persecuted-anti-lockdown-pastor-warns-medical-tyranny-is-already-here/
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY. 🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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