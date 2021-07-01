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S1-E2 - Communist Infiltration In the US Government
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Our discussion entails those on both sides of the political aisle who have sold out the US for profit. We interview Dr. Wen Chen who grew up in China at the end of the cultural revolution. Dr. Chen came to the U.S. in 1994 for graduate school, receiving her PhD in Biology at California Institute of Technology in 2000. She is a board member for Caltech Women in Biology and Bioengineering. She offers insight as to the relationship between the US, WHO and the CDC, the long running business relationship between these 2 major powers and the practice of organ harvesting in China from political dissidents.
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