X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB] Just Admitted It, They Lost Control, Globalization Will Cease To Exist

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[CB] Just Admitted It, They Lost Control, Globalization Will Cease To Exist
The people around the world see the inflation, the [CB] cannot hide it anymore. Trump is proven right again, Germany is being controlled by Russia. If sanctions work how come Russia economy is expanding and the US is contracting. The [CB] says the quiet part out-loud, globalization is coming to an end.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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