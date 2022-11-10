Demoralization is Their Plan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I talk about the deliberate destruction of the USA by the NWO communist/globalists. They are causing a slow burn collapse to demoralize the majority of the population so they won't resist their evil wicked plans. This is a spiritual battle playing out in the natural. Pray for guidence and wisdom.