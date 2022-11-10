Demoralization is Their Plan

I talk about the deliberate destruction of the USA by the NWO communist/globalists. They are causing a slow burn collapse to demoralize the majority of the population so they won't resist their evil wicked plans. This is a spiritual battle playing out in the natural. Pray for guidence and wisdom.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.