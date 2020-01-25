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Update after Kangaroo court case in canada INC with Keven J Johnson - Norm Travsery
Traveling Truth Tour
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14 views • January 25, 2020
Update after Kangaroo court case in canada INC with Keven J Johnson - Norm Travsery


We are always adding more videos and new information the video channels

The new web site has been decided called -- UNIFY THE PEOPLE we b url we be UTP.guide

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=674&v=zhNSXdge-R4

Constitutional Conventions Why is it So Important with Dallas Hills - YouTube
Constitutional Conventions Why is it So Important with Dallas Hills Under natural law, all people have the right to life, liberty, and estate; under the social contract, the people could instigate ...
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Brighteon is our free speech video platform site as we are loosing videos on FB and other social media sites - please review channels for new information - and share to family and friends to further the information

We The People - Constitutional Conventions
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We The People - Constitutional Conventions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_kvnUusdDPeJgByvgkEFAA

Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - YouTube
Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - Why we are Creating a True Constitution - Join us creating this amazing Document Travelling Truth Tour - The Myth is Canada - this is a brief ...
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Site is filled with important information always being updated

http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/

We The People Constitutional Conventions on Facebook - also their are individual pages of every Sovereign /province
Naming convention is example Alberta Constitutional Conventions - Saskatchewan Constitutional Conventions - and so forth for the rest of Sovereign/provinces

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We The People Constitutional Conventions Public Group | Facebook
The Purpose of the Travelling Truth is to bringing some important information you , your family and friends that may be interested in Listening , watching videos and may be interested in having the team visit your local area to educate more people on a Solution - we do except donations - please e-tranfer email [email protected] and thank you for helping
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The Purpose of the Travelling Truth is to bringing some important information you , your family and friends that may be interested in Listening , watching videos and may be interested in having the team visit your local area to educate more people on a Solution - we do except donations - please e-transfer email [email protected] and thank you for helping
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