Blackouts reported across Ukrainian regions as power stations are hit

A vast area of Ukraine has been affected by blackouts, with Kharkov, home to over a million, left without electricity after a power station was reportedly hit late on Sunday. Kiev has blamed Russia for the attacks, but Moscow has yet to comment on the situation. RT's Roman Kosarev reports





