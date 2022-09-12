© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
A vast area of Ukraine has been affected by blackouts, with Kharkov, home to over a million, left without electricity after a power station was reportedly hit late on Sunday. Kiev has blamed Russia for the attacks, but Moscow has yet to comment on the situation. RT's Roman Kosarev reports
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1jquuw-blackouts-reported-across-ukrainian-regions-as-power-stations-are-hit.html