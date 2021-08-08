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TASA - Aug 02, 2021 - 4) How to Exchange between FRN and Gold or Silver Dollar - Justice Anna Von Reitz
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71 views • August 08, 2021
What about the exchange rate between Federal Reserve Note and Gold / Silver dollar, and how the exchange rate will work? There will be no 1:1 exchange rate, i.e One FRN for One Silver/Gold Dollar. The exchange rate value doesn't reflect the value of the exchange. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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