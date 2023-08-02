Douglas Macgregor
@DougAMacgregor
WAKE UP: We've been going through this process of globalism for much longer than people realize.
What globalists are interested in doing is erasing national identities.
They're convinced that the way to future utopia is to create a place where no one knows what or who they are.
