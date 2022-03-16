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Ukrainian Propaganda, said Destroyed & Sunk, but the patrol ship Vasily Bykov of project 22160 of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy entered Sevastopol today after completing tasks at sea. 031622
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130 views • March 16, 2022
"Destroyed and sunk" by Ukrainian propaganda, the patrol ship "Vasily Bykov" of project 22160 of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy entered Sevastopol today after completing tasks at sea.
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