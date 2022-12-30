Last message 2022: Review 2022 and Preview 2023

A rough walk through the year 2022 and a view of 2023





The transcript to read along is not available on my website (just a compact compilation)

You will find it there:

https://bindernowski.com/last-message-2022-review-2022-preview-2023/

One day it will not be on the frontpage but you still can find it easily under messages

https://bindernowski.com/category/messages/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski