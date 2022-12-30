Last message 2022: Review 2022 and Preview 2023

A rough walk through the year 2022 and a view of 2023
The transcript to read along is not available on my website (just a compact compilation)
You will find it there:
https://bindernowski.com/last-message-2022-review-2022-preview-2023/
One day it will not be on the frontpage but you still can find it easily under messages
https://bindernowski.com/category/messages/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.