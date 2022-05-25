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On The Precipice Of A New World Order by Gary Kah
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56 views • May 25, 2022
On The Precipice Of A New World Order by Gary Kah. 62,158 views - Mar 3, 2022. This is an extraordinary time in our lives. Gary Kah had a map in 1995 where the world was divided into 10 regions. Gary Kah authored a book in 1195 that brought him into the limelight and he talks about his life. Gary addresses how God prepared Gary Kah for the job he was to do getting the infrmation out to the public by writing two books and interviewed world wide. Mirror
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