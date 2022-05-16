2,000 Mules: The Most Successful Documentary Ever | Catherine Engelbrecht & Gregg Phillips

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One on One, Sebastian talks to Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips of TrueTheVote about the extensive research they did to confirm mass voter fraud in 2020, the incredible team behind the documentary, and how we can all fight voter fraud in the future.
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289
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