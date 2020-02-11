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Jesus' Interpreter
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34 views • February 11, 2020
A very funny and true look at what Jesus said in comparison to what is done today.
How do you know what Jesus said? In this video, a YouTuber named NonStampCollecter explains how the words of Jesus need to be "interpreted" to really understand Jesus, because obedience to God is obviously not what Jesus was advocating 2000 years ago...right? Wrong! As Christians, we have a responsibility to do what Jesus said, and that is especially so for what Jesus said about money.
How do you know what Jesus said? In this video, a YouTuber named NonStampCollecter explains how the words of Jesus need to be "interpreted" to really understand Jesus, because obedience to God is obviously not what Jesus was advocating 2000 years ago...right? Wrong! As Christians, we have a responsibility to do what Jesus said, and that is especially so for what Jesus said about money.
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