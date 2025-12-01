© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Illuminating the Future: Nanophotonics Technology Trends and Market Insights intersection of nanotechnology and optics, promising groundbreaking innovations that span various industries https://idstch.com/technology/photonics/illuminating-the-future-nanophotonics-technology-trends-and-market-insights/
.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=RnUGSDW-Tfk
.
.
If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad
FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1995274123120136663?t=WNayIoRUVIKOIjY72RvJXA&s=19
You'll know them by what they will never talk about!
https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420?e9s=src_v1_cmd
.
#BiodigitalConvergence Global Standards https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+iec+standards&source=android
.
The people running our government and science & technology Policy are brainwashed indoctrinated 2030 sustainable development retarted psychos!
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994192115593572416?t=L3owX1CMNKESypMySJrIgw&s=19
Nanosensors in everyday life | Aleksandra Lobnik | TEDxCERN https://rumble.com/v72br90-nanosensors-in-everyday-life-aleksandra-lobnik-tedxcern.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
.
Nanotechnology: The Spies Inside Living Things | Ulrich Krull | TEDxUofT https://rumble.com/v72brlq-nanotechnology-the-spies-inside-living-things-ulrich-krull-tedxuoft.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1993951841147666577?t=9HNtQPpSO4V9dqu-UJsBEg&s=19
4.2 Biodigital threats
The dual-use nature of biodigital innovations, like gene editing and DNA synthesis, together with AI could put both individuals’ safety and national security at risk. https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2024/12/24/biodigit-convergence-implication/index.shtml#s3_2
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1993550835574350140?t=BC6sxR5HDTUMZzh2XW3jVQ&s=19
In the 6G era, 5G towers may become all-seeing sensors tracking people and objects https://tech.yahoo.com/science/articles/6g-era-5g-towers-may-110129268.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLw&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAGmir5cxBc-r6NwIM5JB0oz-2F6ao-odhARFptcswB4gRfjudCsYYgdKNLyQ4YHAjZwZRTpaMwo_U1Ck84HDSIbtgTv2Fw4xy480yqu4OjW6KCufavJXXskRtzhtr-IZ5AC2trBmtt2uIz7CrPkDodA0GBevWi9mxBrXy0t73RT8
.
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994991954875048358?t=Sh19dqan4iylKL4mx0FHwg&s=19