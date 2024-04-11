Create New Account
Identify TransHumans 5
Dr.Paolo Investigates
Published 16 hours ago

Immune Change (Genes) Sickness & Turbo-Cancers


Sources:

Immune Damage:

https://rumble.com/v1vhxdu-stephanie-seneff-ph.d-the-covid-jabs-mechanisms-of-injury-november-16-2022-.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9012513/

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/alteration-gut-microbiota-affects-severity-and-complications-covid-19

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19490976.2023.2201157

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/complement-system

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2600-6

https://www.england.nhs.uk/coronavirus/documents/vaccine-induced-thrombocytopenia-and-thrombosis-vitt-support-for-patients-family-members/


SV40 & Plasmid DNA & Cancer

https://rumble.com/v4oc9rq-april-9-2024.html

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanonc/article/PIIS1470-2045(03)01024-6/abstract

https://ourtube.co.uk/video/45035

https://jessicar.substack.com/p/theres-no-problem-here-look-away

https://www.arkmedic.info/p/5-ways-to-skin-a-genetically-modified

https://thedailybeagle.substack.com/p/exclusive-plasmids-can-integrate

https://www.bitchute.com/video/6rNtdxykM4cc/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tNWkhDqpkB4A/

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13197079/cancer-epidemic-young-people-america-uk-india-south-africa.html


Prion

https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/a-lining-cell-disease-beyond-the?publication_id=770713&post_id=142326485&isFreemail=true&r=18jdf7&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

https://www.prionalliance.org/blog/

https://www.greenmedinfo.com/blog/study-finds-plausible-link-between-deadly-prion-brain-diseases-experimental-mrna-3

https://rairfoundation.com/dire-prediction-proven-correct-woman-develops-deadly-prion-disease-after-covid-shot-video

https://www.brighteon.com/a38639ee-56c1-4d2d-8bcd-868ef7b7ff79

https://www.cjd.ed.ac.uk/surveillance


VMAT

https://www.bionity.com/en/encyclopedia/VMAT2.html

https://www.nytimes.com/2004/11/02/health/in-search-of-the-god-gene.html

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2262126/

https://www.tampabay.com/archive/2005/02/15/some-of-us-just-may-be-blessed-with-a-god-gene/


Keywords
cancervaccinationtranshumansicknessimmunegenesjabcovidprionthrombusturbo-cancerplasmid

