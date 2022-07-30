Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 13:00, July 30, 2022 - Eng Full Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine





▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥High-precision air-based weapons in the evening of July 28, destroyed military train at Krasnoarmeisk station in Donetsk People's Republic carrying elite assault battalion of 1st Separate Brigade of the Ukrainian president.





▫️More than 140 nationalists were killed. About 250 more fighters were wounded to varying degrees of severity. All military equipment is out of action.





💥On July 29, high-precision air-based weapons hit temporary deployment point of the 110th mechanized brigade of AFU near Yasnobrodovka, Donetsk People's Republic. The strike destroyed up to 30 servicemen, military equipment and depot with rockets for Grad combat vehicles.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit temporary deployment point of 14th mechanized brigade of AFU near Artemovsk. The compound suffered losses of up to 50 servicemen and 8 pieces of military equipment.





💥High-precision Iskander missiles hit temporary deployment point of Kraken nationalist group, equipped in the hangars of local meat-processing plant near Bogodukhov, Kharkov Region. The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 30 nationalists and 10 units of military equipment.





💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.





▫️8 command posts were hit, including those of 80th Airborne Assault Brigade near Seversk and 72nd Mechanized Brigade near Artemovsk in Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 256 areas of enemy manpower and military equipment concentration.





▫️3 depots of missile and artillery weapons and ammunition of 72nd Mechanized Brigade near Artemovsk and 24th Mechanized Brigade near Soledar in Donetsk People's Republic have been destroyed.





✈️💥1 MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force has been shot down near Krivoi Rog by the Russian Aerospace Forces' fighter aircraft.





▫️In addition, 1 US-made AN/TPQ-36A counter-battery radar station near Nikiforovka in Donetsk People's Republic and 1 US-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar station near Novovontsovka in Kherson Region were also destroyed.





💥As part of counter-battery fighting, 2 American M777 howitzers near Stepnogorsk, Zaporozhye Region, and hit 1 battery of Uragan multiple rocket launchers near Kurdyumovka, 2 artillery batteries of Giatsint-B howitzers in Kodema and Bilaya Gora areas in Donetsk People's Republic were destroyed.





▫️6 platoons of Grad MLRS, 2 batteries of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mounts, 3 artillery platoons of D-20 guns, 4 artillery platoons of D-30 guns at firing positions were suppressed near Seversk, Paraskovieivka, Zvanovka, Razdolovka, Novgorodskoye, Dzerzhinsk, Orlovka, Kamyshevakha, Kurakhovo in Donetsk People's Republic, Druzhnoye, Gulyai Polye in Zaporozhye Region, Shirokoe, Malaya Korenikha, Kirovo, Kalinovka and Bereznevatoye in Nikolaev Region.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Brazhkovka, Glubokoye, Donetskoye, Novaya Dmitrovka, Velika Kamyshevakha, Chervona Husarovka, Izyum, Petropavlovka in Kharkov Region, Peski in Donetsk People's Republic and Kherson.





▫️In addition, 6 shells of multiple-launch rocket launchers have been intercepted in the air over Novaya Kakhovka, Chervonyi Mayak and 2 Tochka-U ballistic missiles near Staraya Mayachka, Kherson Region.





📊In total, 261 Ukrainian airplanes and 145 helicopters, 1,644 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,190 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 772 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,217 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,573 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.