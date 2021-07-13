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🔴 WHO chiefs face DEATH SENTENCE in India for medical misinformation on Ivermectin & HCQ
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490 views • July 13, 2021
How is this not happening everywhere yet? More info: https://silview.media/2021/07/11/whoa-who-leadership-faces-death-penalty-in-india-for-murder-through-medical-misinformation-on-ivermectin-and-hcq/
When they say "Notice 1" they mean the WHO chief scientist, and "Notice 2" is WHO Director Tedros Whateverthiscuntsnameis
#Nuremberg2
When they say "Notice 1" they mean the WHO chief scientist, and "Notice 2" is WHO Director Tedros Whateverthiscuntsnameis
#Nuremberg2
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