RT News May 7, 2024 2PM GMT

May 7, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Russian President Vladimir Putin is sworn in for a new six-year term - saying he is determined to overcome another period of difficult milestones. Israeli forces take the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt under control. That's despite Hamas saying it is willing to accept a ceasefire proposal earlier. 'You have been warned' - a threatening message from US lawmakers to the International Criminal Court prosecutor says sanctions will follow if the court pursues a criminal case against Israel.
