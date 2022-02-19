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Death Cover-Up: Doctors Murder Father And Embalm To Destroy Evidence
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62 views • February 19, 2022
We’re continuing to shine a light on the self-appointed executioners who are running our hospitals and using Covid as an excuse to kill off people they think are unworthy. Micky Bishop’s father Jerry got Covid at a funeral. Micky helped him treat it with ivermectin, but Jerry developed a fever so they took him into urgent care. After about 4 days, urgent care said that Jerry had Covid Pneumonia, so they sent him to a hospital. If you’ve heard our prior guests, you know what’s coming next.
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