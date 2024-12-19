Yuval Noah Harari | "Open AI Developed GP4 They Wanted to Test the Ability of This New AI So They Gave It the Task of Solving Captcha Puzzles. Nobody Told GPT to Lie. The AI Decided to AI In Order to Achieve Its Goal." - 12/6/2024





To See the Full Content of Yuval Noah Harari Watch the Full Length Interview HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2mqoYZ7Qydg





Who Is Elon Musk? Learn More Today At: http://TimeToFreeAmerica.com/ElonMusk





Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? Learn More Today At: www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Yuval-Noah-Harari





119 Biblical Prophecies Coming to Pass Simultaneously? | Was the Bible Written to Scare Us or Prepare Us? Is Christ Returning Soon? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content





What Is The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution? https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation/





How Does The Great Reset / Fourth Industrial Revolution Work? https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-diagram/





*************************************************************************





**Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation & Central Bank Digital Currencies Today At: www.BH-PM.com





Want to Read Patents Related to The Great Reset Agenda? - READ - www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

What Is BRICS? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/brics/#scroll-content

What Are CBDCs - https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Who Is Elon Musk? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/musk/#scroll-content

Who Is Yuval Noah Harari? - READ - https://timetofreeamerica.com/behind-the-great-reset/#scroll-content