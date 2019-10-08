They Live (1988) is a "Metaphoric Movie" & The Sunglasses is the Understanding of Gematria

The language of gematria shows truth and the English Language was based off of and built with numerical cryptographic coding. The primary language for gematria calculations has always been Hebrew and, to a lesser degree, Aramaic. America's history is total bullsh*t..., and needs to be revised after the Non-Masonic soldiers arrest the U.S. Military Masonic current leadership. The problem is that the majority of humanity has been dumbed-down past drooling imbecile level. The ones awake in the military, are the corrupt masonic born-to-be traitors, and the lower level, as in O-3 & E-6 and below are for the most part Non-Masonic but about bright as a burnt out candle and doesn't know their ass from a bowl of ice cream. That's the problem we face...



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