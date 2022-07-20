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07/19/2022 Sky News Australia: Calls to ban social media app TikTok in Australia grows in response to concerns it is harvesting unnecessary amounts of information. Tech expert Trevor Long says:“ in the end, it’s a Chinese app, there’s no scooting around that, and if that’s the kind of thing that worries you, it’s not a platform to be on.”