© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aliens ? Goodies or baddies ?
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • November 27, 2021
Mirrored from Higher Entities- Ray Boeche, Dept. of Defence contact, theologian, researcher and man of God, explains his findings in the world of aliens aka demonic entities.
2 Corinthians 11:14 KJV - 'And no marvel, for Satan himself is transformed in an angel of light'
Repent brothers & sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord & God and died for sins and is risen.
2 Corinthians 11:14 KJV - 'And no marvel, for Satan himself is transformed in an angel of light'
Repent brothers & sisters, ask God to reveal his son, Jesus, believe he is Lord & God and died for sins and is risen.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.