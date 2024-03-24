Create New Account
Dr. Paul Marik - Our Healthcare System is a Hoax!
"My advice to you is don't get sick, don't go to the hospital because they are going to kill you. What you gotta do is you've got to eat right, live right, get sunshine, relax, and take care of your lifestyle..."

-- Dr. Paul Marik

Keywords
medical mafiahealthcarehospital dangers

