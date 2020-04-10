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A Doctor With Critical Thought & Common Sense! A Breath Of Fresh Air! (Mirrored)
ErikSeesAll
ErikSeesAll
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28 views • April 10, 2020
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ORIGINAL VIDEO:
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LINKS:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/03/17/white-house-location-data-coronavirus/
https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2017/09/27/mysterious-metal-towers/
https://www.fastcompany.com/90488192/location-tracking-to-combat-covid-19-may-not-be-accurate-enough-to-be-effective-says-aclu?partner=feedburner
https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/18/tech/israel-coronavirus-technology-intl/index.html
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2020/03/17/white-house-location-data-coronavirus/
Keywords
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