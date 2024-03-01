Glenn Beck on Steve Baker's arrest | "We are not going to be intimidated".

TheBlaze TV · "We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to be frightened away, and we are not going to stop!"- Glenn Beck on the harrowing news of Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker's arrest.

US Federal Agents Arrest Reporter Steve Baker for Covering Jan. 6 Protests and Challenging Official Narrative





TheBlaze TV · "We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to be frightened away, and we are not going to stop!"- Glenn Beck on the harrowing news of Blaze Media journalist Steve Baker's arrest.





The Blaze journalist Steve Baker was arrested on Friday morning by FBI agents for reporting on the January 6 protests and challenging the official narrative.





Nearly three years after the January 6, 2021 fedsurrection, Blaze reporter Steve Baker reported in December that he will be charged for his actions that day reporting live on the event.





Steve wrote in October 2023 that he was under investigation for the past two years by Chris Wray’s FBI for reporting at the historic protests in Washington DC.





Even reporters aren’t safe from this tyrannical regime. Steve expected to be charged by the Biden regime.





Steve Baker detailed his experiences that day in an earlier report. Then, in February 2021, he began questioning the role others may have played in the protests and rioting that day. This was clearly off limits.





The left-wing Sedition Hunters compiled a rather impressive spreadsheet of all types of journalists, with designations of “Interior (Breach),” “Interior (Press Corps),” and “Restricted Grounds” assigned to 160 different “confirmed” journalists, and an additional spreadsheet tab listing 45 “unconfirmed” reporters and videographers.





When I first looked up the Sedition Hunters’ spreadsheet over a year ago, I wasn’t listed. So I contacted them and asked to be added. They didn’t respond to me directly. Instead, they blocked me from their Twitter page. A more recent search shows they added my name, along with my Locals blog link, my Twitter handle, and my Rumble page, with the “Interior (Breach)” designation under the “confirmed” tab.





(My journalistic activities on January 6 took place before I became a Blaze Media contributor.)





I made no effort to hide what I was doing on January 6. I did two different interviews that same day with WUSA, a CBS News affiliate in Washington, D.C. I also uploaded a short YouTube video commentary later that same evening.





Upon returning to my home in Raleigh, North Carolina, I socked myself away for five days, doing a frame-by-frame analysis of my own videos. I then wrote and published on January 13, 2021, a 9,500-word opus to my blog detailing what I experienced that day, titled, “What I Saw on January 6th in Washington, D.C.”





That piece, and a February 24, 2021, follow-up, “Who was ‘Up the Chain’ on January 6?” has been viewed and read by hundreds of thousands of readers on my blog and various social media pages.





Obviously, this was not acceptable to the regime.





Baker told Blaze News he’s been instructed to turn himself in at the agency’s field office at 7 a.m. wearing “shorts and sandals” — which he said signals that the plan likely is to go for “humiliation” and place him in an orange jumpsuit, handcuff him, and do the “prisoner transport routine.”





@theblaze

https://x.com/theblaze/status/1763614381701574917?s=20

@theblaze

https://x.com/theblaze/status/1763614381701574917?s=20