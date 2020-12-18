The Last Days - 2

We have just looked at some intriguing prophecy dealing with God’s general timeline for mankind. This is a timeline that has a specific beginning and definite end. The end of this timeline culminates in the second return of Christ. Jesus had much to say about the general signs and events that herald the nearness of his second coming and the events that make up the last seven years of wrath. If we are indeed close to fulfilling the 6,000 year time period, then we should be able to see evidence of this nearness in the signs that Jesus said would proceed his second coming. Here is the logic. If we are not near the 6,000-year period, then we should not be seeing the signs that Jesus said that would be occurring right before the close of the period. But, if indeed we do see the start of these signs occurring, then this lends additional support to the premise that we are probably nearing the end of the 6,000 years.