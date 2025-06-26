RT News - June 26 2025 6AM GMT

June 26, 2025

Donald Trump vents his fury at rebellious Spain, over its refusal to comply with a 5% NATO budget commitment. Protests in Kenya turn bloody, with sixteen people killed and more that 400 wounded, as furious crowds demand the government must go. The CIA turns to damage control after a leaked intelligence report claimed Washington's strikes on Iran did not achieve their goals. We hear from an MIT professor emeritus, who refutes the agency's fresh claims of irreparable harm to the Iranian nuclear program. Families in Gaza mourn, as IDF attacks on crucial aid distribution centers kill over 500 Palestinians in the past month alone.





