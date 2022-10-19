Yahushaman and the House of Yah 1 - Warning Against Gurus

Yahushaman warns against following any Guru, Magi, Philosopher, Teacher, other than Yahusha, no matter how many truths they tell you, for Yahusha, who is the Way, and the Door, has said, "Verily, verily, I say unto you, He that entereth not by the door into the sheepfold, but climbeth up some other way, the same is a thief and a robber."