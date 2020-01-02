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Stem Cell research: exosomes
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54 views • January 02, 2020
In this video Josh goes through some notes he took during Solcema's conference in Cancun where Dr. Jorge Rivas talked about stem cells and also exosomes which is a very hot topic recently due to the incredible findings that have been made. For more information go to
www.dreambody.clinic (833) 445-9089 [email protected] facebook.com/dreambodyclinic
www.dreambody.clinic (833) 445-9089 [email protected] facebook.com/dreambodyclinic
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