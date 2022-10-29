China’s Fiscal Deficit Hits Record High

https://gnews.org/articles/496853
Summary：10/27/2022 China’s broad fiscal deficit hit 7.16 trillion yuan in the first nine months of 2022, a record high for any comparable period. It means that the governments at all levels are extremely short of money.
