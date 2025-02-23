BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
What Does It Truly Mean to Believe in Jesus for Salvation? (Bible Answer)
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
10 views • 2 months ago

Discover the transformative power of faith in Jesus Christ! 📖 In this powerful devotion, Pastor Roderick Webster unpacks the biblical answer to salvation—exploring key verses like John 3:36, Acts 16:31, and Romans 10:9-10. Learn why belief is more than just mental agreement, how Jesus’ sacrifice secures eternal life, and why He is the only path to salvation (Acts 4:12). Whether you’re seeking answers or strengthening your faith, this message clarifies:

    What it means to truly trust in Jesus as Savior and Lord

    Why salvation is a free gift you can’t earn (Ephesians 2:8)

    How to embrace God’s grace and share this hope with others

🔥 Don’t miss the life-changing call to action! Share this video with friends, family, or anyone searching for truth. Click "Subscribe" for daily biblical wisdom and let’s spread the Gospel together!

00:00 Introduction and Blessings
00:19 Charles Wesley's Hymn Reflection
01:09 The Condition for Salvation
02:07 Belief and Faith in Jesus Christ
05:30 Understanding True Belief
05:57 Why Believe in Jesus Alone
07:04 The Gift of Salvation
09:08 Final Encouragement and Sharing

Keywords
eternal lifebible studyborn againspiritual growthchristian teachinghow to be savedbible devotionsforgiveness of sinsgospel messagejesus is the wayromans 10-9faith in christchristian salvationjohn 3-16roderick webstersalvation through jesusbelieve in jesus christacts 4-12charles wesley hymngrace vs works
