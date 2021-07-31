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The Fear of The Lord Is The Beginning of Wisdom
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0 view • July 31, 2021
Psalms 147:11
“The LORD taketh pleasure in them that fear him, in those that hope in his mercy.”
King James Version
“The LORD taketh pleasure in them that fear him, in those that hope in his mercy.”
King James Version
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