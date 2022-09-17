https://rumble.com/v1kfyk5-nanoparticulate-rain-interview-with-a-scientist..html
Originally uploaded to :-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYBU5DUdXFc
Sep 15, 2022 https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE:
Documentary 'The Dimming' https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY
Documentary 'The Dimming' TRAILOR Found Here:-
https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n... Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video. If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel:
https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos. Nanoparticulate rain, are climate engineering operations the source? What aren't we being told? A highly credentialed scientist provides extensive analysis, this is a must watch report. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington
Unlinked to this interview I have included the following data
CENTRAL OREGON COAST.
HERE ARE THE RESULTS OF THE TEST OF GROUND LEVEL CONDENSED FOG and RAIN/MIST COLLECTED FROM 3a-5a MORNING OF JULY 5, 2022 AFTER 4 DAYS OF VERY DRY WEATHER WITH HEAVY CHEMTRAIL SPRAYING.
NOTE: These results are of only 2 hours of collection time, ½ pint of liquid
3 'RUNS' WERE DONE FOR DETECTION OF EACH METAL, ONLY THE FINAL – MAXIMUM LEVEL (Matrix Spike) IS POSTED HERE.
There should be 0 – zero of these chemicals in any ground level fog/ moisture or in any rain, except for Sulfate and that, only if a volcano is exploding nearby will this amount of sulfur be found.
THE BIG SHOCKER: THE TWO HIGHEST AMOUNTS OF CHEMICALS FOUND WERE: ALUMINUM and LITHIUM
Aluminum 3090.
Lithium 507.
Barium 67.8
Zinc 58.9
Copper 55.1
Cadmium 54.1
Lead 52.9
Silver 28.3
Sulfate 22.0
Silica 8.67
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
Nanoparticulate Rain, Aluminium, Graphene
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.