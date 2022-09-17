Nanoparticulate Rain, Interview With A Scientist.





https://rumble.com/v1kfyk5-nanoparticulate-rain-interview-with-a-scientist..html





Originally uploaded to :-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYBU5DUdXFc





Sep 15, 2022 https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE:





Documentary 'The Dimming' https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY





Documentary 'The Dimming' TRAILOR Found Here:-





https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html





https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n... Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video. If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel:





https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos. Nanoparticulate rain, are climate engineering operations the source? What aren't we being told? A highly credentialed scientist provides extensive analysis, this is a must watch report. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington





Unlinked to this interview I have included the following data

CENTRAL OREGON COAST.





HERE ARE THE RESULTS OF THE TEST OF GROUND LEVEL CONDENSED FOG and RAIN/MIST COLLECTED FROM 3a-5a MORNING OF JULY 5, 2022 AFTER 4 DAYS OF VERY DRY WEATHER WITH HEAVY CHEMTRAIL SPRAYING.





NOTE: These results are of only 2 hours of collection time, ½ pint of liquid





3 'RUNS' WERE DONE FOR DETECTION OF EACH METAL, ONLY THE FINAL – MAXIMUM LEVEL (Matrix Spike) IS POSTED HERE.





There should be 0 – zero of these chemicals in any ground level fog/ moisture or in any rain, except for Sulfate and that, only if a volcano is exploding nearby will this amount of sulfur be found.





THE BIG SHOCKER: THE TWO HIGHEST AMOUNTS OF CHEMICALS FOUND WERE: ALUMINUM and LITHIUM





Aluminum 3090.

Lithium 507.

Barium 67.8

Zinc 58.9

Copper 55.1

Cadmium 54.1

Lead 52.9

Silver 28.3

Sulfate 22.0

Silica 8.67







=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





Nanoparticulate Rain, Aluminium, Graphene