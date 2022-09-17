Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nanoparticulate Rain, Interview With A Scientist.
202 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 2 months ago |

Nanoparticulate Rain, Interview With A Scientist.


https://rumble.com/v1kfyk5-nanoparticulate-rain-interview-with-a-scientist..html


Originally uploaded to :-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYBU5DUdXFc


Sep 15, 2022 https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE:


Documentary 'The Dimming' https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY


Documentary 'The Dimming' TRAILOR Found Here:-


https://rumble.com/v1e2boz-chemtrailing-intensifies-reports-from-north-and-west-of-england-link-to-fil.html


https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n... Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video. If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel:


https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos. Nanoparticulate rain, are climate engineering operations the source? What aren't we being told? A highly credentialed scientist provides extensive analysis, this is a must watch report. All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington


Unlinked to this interview I have included the following data

CENTRAL OREGON COAST.


HERE ARE THE RESULTS OF THE TEST OF GROUND LEVEL CONDENSED FOG and RAIN/MIST COLLECTED FROM 3a-5a MORNING OF JULY 5, 2022 AFTER 4 DAYS OF VERY DRY WEATHER WITH HEAVY CHEMTRAIL SPRAYING. 


NOTE: These results are of only 2 hours of collection time, ½ pint of liquid


3 'RUNS' WERE DONE FOR DETECTION OF EACH METAL,  ONLY THE FINAL – MAXIMUM LEVEL (Matrix Spike) IS POSTED HERE. 


There should be 0 – zero of these chemicals in any ground level fog/ moisture or in any rain, except for Sulfate and that, only if a volcano is exploding nearby will this amount of sulfur be found.


THE BIG SHOCKER:   THE TWO HIGHEST AMOUNTS OF CHEMICALS FOUND WERE:  ALUMINUM and LITHIUM


Aluminum     3090.

Lithium           507.

Barium             67.8

Zinc                 58.9

Copper             55.1

Cadmium         54.1

Lead                52.9

Silver               28.3

Sulfate             22.0

Silica                 8.67



=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


Nanoparticulate Rain, Aluminium, Graphene

Keywords
aluminiumgraphenenanoparticulate rain

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket