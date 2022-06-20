Sen. Cornyn's "Red Flag" Gun Compromise...Is A Red Flag!

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The Ron Paul Liberty Report
Sen. Jonn Cornyn (R-TX) and nine other Republicans in the Senate have crossed over to support "compromise" legislation to move the US further toward "red flag" gun laws, where a Constitutional right can be taken without due process. Texans told Cornyn what they think of him and his compromise at the TX GOP state convention last week. The legislation may make it to the Floor this week. Also today: Did Lithuania just spark WWIII?