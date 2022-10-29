Best caption wins! Climate protestors dragged from highway

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Climate protestors get removed from street in France https://www.hushcast.tv/?wix-vod-video-id=86b521a6cc8046808d7ccfd385743fbc&wix-vod-comp-id=comp-l3srjzck
Can someone please caption this!🤣
Just uploaded some new crazy videos at www.HUSHCAST.tv
#climatehoax #protest #france #roadblock #climate #lol #funnyaf #funnyvideos
For more follow @HUSHCastTV