Dr. Aseem Malhotra: Reanalysis Shows COVID Vaccine 2-4x More Likely to Cause Serious Harm Than COVID was to Hospitalize You





Renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra highlights a critical independent reanalysis of the original Pfizer and Moderna trials, published in the journal Vaccine in 2022 by a team including BMJ's Peter Doshi.





The findings are staggering and call into question the very core of the global vaccine mandate policy.





The data shows an individual was 2 to 4 times more likely to suffer a serious adverse event (resulting in disability, a life-changing incident, or hospitalization) from the COVID mRNA vaccine than they were to be hospitalized with COVID itself.





This isn't a fringe theory; this is the re-examined data from the trials that led to approval. This pivotal research is now influencing high-level policy, cited by figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and within HHS to argue against further investment in this technology.





Dr. Malhotra posits a sobering conclusion: had this data been subjected to truly independent scrutiny from the start—without the commercial influence that biases regulators like the MHRA (which receives 86% of its funding from pharma)—these vaccines may never have been approved for a single human being. The evidence suggests they caused more harm than good.





This truth, now known by insiders at HHS and the White House, must be acknowledged publicly. It is a necessary step toward restoring integrity to medicine and public health.