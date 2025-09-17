© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Aseem Malhotra: Reanalysis Shows COVID Vaccine 2-4x More Likely to Cause Serious Harm Than COVID was to Hospitalize You
Renowned cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra highlights a critical independent reanalysis of the original Pfizer and Moderna trials, published in the journal Vaccine in 2022 by a team including BMJ's Peter Doshi.
The findings are staggering and call into question the very core of the global vaccine mandate policy.
The data shows an individual was 2 to 4 times more likely to suffer a serious adverse event (resulting in disability, a life-changing incident, or hospitalization) from the COVID mRNA vaccine than they were to be hospitalized with COVID itself.
This isn't a fringe theory; this is the re-examined data from the trials that led to approval. This pivotal research is now influencing high-level policy, cited by figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and within HHS to argue against further investment in this technology.
Dr. Malhotra posits a sobering conclusion: had this data been subjected to truly independent scrutiny from the start—without the commercial influence that biases regulators like the MHRA (which receives 86% of its funding from pharma)—these vaccines may never have been approved for a single human being. The evidence suggests they caused more harm than good.
This truth, now known by insiders at HHS and the White House, must be acknowledged publicly. It is a necessary step toward restoring integrity to medicine and public health.