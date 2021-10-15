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7grainsofsalt: We've All Been Duped - 'They' are All Connected to Sasha Stone [28.06.2021]
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125 views • October 15, 2021
Note: Who do YOU trust? - Trust no one... Yet another 'Coincidence`? - There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!. I made a video and sent it to a Danish 'freedom fighte'r with a single question and no, she wouldn't answer. Things are connected... Watch the video here:
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
After I posted this video were Sasha Stone is 'praised':
Save Our Children, Denmark Rally Trailer Demo Sunday Oct 10, 2021 [05.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zVyFPJAzkD7L/
--
All 'truther' doctors are connected to Sasha Stone & he is united with the UN. Be careful not to trust & follow anyone blindly. Only trust in God. This video has been re-uploaded due to main channel taken down. No links will be added due to this. I appologize for the inconvenience.
False Christian: Carrie Madej, (picture is from her gallery on her invitation-only New Age social media site: serendipitygroup.com ) Andrew Kaufman, David Icke, Del Bigtree, False Christian Sherri Tenpenny, False Christian Judy Mikovitz, Black Nobility Master Deceiver: RFK Jr., ... all placed by the UN to make our transition to the NEW NORMAL more comfortable?
I notice they have all gotten LOTS of attention lately but strangely none of them speaks publicly about these organizations. I was in Madej's "Serendipity Group" and she just said she would be gone for a while doing a talking tour... wonder why she didn't tell us all about THIS? I asked her about this in a DM on her platform and she just kicked me. "Off with her head!" I hear her talk a lot about light and frequencies but not much about the Bible. She has alternately called herself a DO and an Internal Medicine Specialist. I wonder if she's either.
UPDATE: MORE PROOF THIS IS BLACK OPS! Robert David Steele and Sacha Stone wish to have Kevin Annett, a flim flam man who claimed to have exposed SRA and genocide of indigenous Canadian children in Private Catholic Schools, involuntarily admitted to a Psychiatric Hospital! Under UK Law: “Fixated Threat Assessment Act” of 2006 (FTAA), any Commonwealth citizen, including Canadians like Kevin Annett, can be detained for “psychiatric examination”.
If they exhibit “unusual concern for particular issues, alleged wrongdoing or key public figures including the British Royal Family”..These actions by Stone and Steele give credence to the mounting evidence that ITNJ is a British government front organization..."
Which is hilarious because brutal proof is:
https://brutalproof.net/2021/01/asshole-of-the-year-robert-david-steele-cia-real-activists-beware
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Sge0vwcznYO/ (Annett at Occupy Toronto)
You will be happy to know I went on Del's live show today [May 13, Dr. Fleming] and blew it up with this. You should watch it just to watch him squirm. Every time his eyes dart to his right they're reading live chat and my "guest" name "Betrayed Citizen of the World" saying, "Del works for the UN!
HE is teaching at the "Academy of Divine Knowledge!" Take a peek! {this link} Congratulate Del and his colleagues on their Millenial Development Goals Award! Grats Del! Tell us what you teach over there to the desperate and lost!"
Here's Bigtree's https://www.bitchute.com/video/qlnmKcLYmvKM/
Note: bigtree was so rattled by this he missed the next two week's live shows!
These guys are 100% top tier CIA psyops! Publicly. They are on our side putting out good information at a measured pace as they have all the answers already! It's their job to deceive us!
They get a salary teaching the new religion for the un! The new world religion is a written, intrinsic part of agenda 21!
Why don't any of these "Doctors" have a practice?
I am under heavy electronic attack (logged, see below) since posting this and the next video!
I am blocked from commenting on bigtrees bitchute channel which is supposed to be impossible on bitchute...
I have never encountered electronic opposition like this in over a dozen years!
This is top tier psyops! (as of june 1 comments reactivated)
A few people have come to me with the argument: "Maybe they were just doing a talk there. Maybe they didn't really know what the Academy was all about."
To that I say, I am willing to stake my reputation as a reliable source of information that this is the deception I am telling you it is and here's why: Keep in mind these people do nothing but media and they are KEEPING THIS ($33/month classes they could be advertising) A SECRET! WHY!?
Because it unveils their hidden agenda and exposes their LYING about being Christians!
Photos and full-coverage of my horrifying and heartbreaking Deep Dive into a Dark, Dangerous and Demonic world:
https://quarantinebeat.com/f/i-fell-under-this-shills-spell
What's happend in Denmark? 'Save our Children' Another Demostration d 10.10.2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/
After I posted this video were Sasha Stone is 'praised':
Save Our Children, Denmark Rally Trailer Demo Sunday Oct 10, 2021 [05.10.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zVyFPJAzkD7L/
--
All 'truther' doctors are connected to Sasha Stone & he is united with the UN. Be careful not to trust & follow anyone blindly. Only trust in God. This video has been re-uploaded due to main channel taken down. No links will be added due to this. I appologize for the inconvenience.
False Christian: Carrie Madej, (picture is from her gallery on her invitation-only New Age social media site: serendipitygroup.com ) Andrew Kaufman, David Icke, Del Bigtree, False Christian Sherri Tenpenny, False Christian Judy Mikovitz, Black Nobility Master Deceiver: RFK Jr., ... all placed by the UN to make our transition to the NEW NORMAL more comfortable?
I notice they have all gotten LOTS of attention lately but strangely none of them speaks publicly about these organizations. I was in Madej's "Serendipity Group" and she just said she would be gone for a while doing a talking tour... wonder why she didn't tell us all about THIS? I asked her about this in a DM on her platform and she just kicked me. "Off with her head!" I hear her talk a lot about light and frequencies but not much about the Bible. She has alternately called herself a DO and an Internal Medicine Specialist. I wonder if she's either.
UPDATE: MORE PROOF THIS IS BLACK OPS! Robert David Steele and Sacha Stone wish to have Kevin Annett, a flim flam man who claimed to have exposed SRA and genocide of indigenous Canadian children in Private Catholic Schools, involuntarily admitted to a Psychiatric Hospital! Under UK Law: “Fixated Threat Assessment Act” of 2006 (FTAA), any Commonwealth citizen, including Canadians like Kevin Annett, can be detained for “psychiatric examination”.
If they exhibit “unusual concern for particular issues, alleged wrongdoing or key public figures including the British Royal Family”..These actions by Stone and Steele give credence to the mounting evidence that ITNJ is a British government front organization..."
Which is hilarious because brutal proof is:
https://brutalproof.net/2021/01/asshole-of-the-year-robert-david-steele-cia-real-activists-beware
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0Sge0vwcznYO/ (Annett at Occupy Toronto)
You will be happy to know I went on Del's live show today [May 13, Dr. Fleming] and blew it up with this. You should watch it just to watch him squirm. Every time his eyes dart to his right they're reading live chat and my "guest" name "Betrayed Citizen of the World" saying, "Del works for the UN!
HE is teaching at the "Academy of Divine Knowledge!" Take a peek! {this link} Congratulate Del and his colleagues on their Millenial Development Goals Award! Grats Del! Tell us what you teach over there to the desperate and lost!"
Here's Bigtree's https://www.bitchute.com/video/qlnmKcLYmvKM/
Note: bigtree was so rattled by this he missed the next two week's live shows!
These guys are 100% top tier CIA psyops! Publicly. They are on our side putting out good information at a measured pace as they have all the answers already! It's their job to deceive us!
They get a salary teaching the new religion for the un! The new world religion is a written, intrinsic part of agenda 21!
Why don't any of these "Doctors" have a practice?
I am under heavy electronic attack (logged, see below) since posting this and the next video!
I am blocked from commenting on bigtrees bitchute channel which is supposed to be impossible on bitchute...
I have never encountered electronic opposition like this in over a dozen years!
This is top tier psyops! (as of june 1 comments reactivated)
A few people have come to me with the argument: "Maybe they were just doing a talk there. Maybe they didn't really know what the Academy was all about."
To that I say, I am willing to stake my reputation as a reliable source of information that this is the deception I am telling you it is and here's why: Keep in mind these people do nothing but media and they are KEEPING THIS ($33/month classes they could be advertising) A SECRET! WHY!?
Because it unveils their hidden agenda and exposes their LYING about being Christians!
Photos and full-coverage of my horrifying and heartbreaking Deep Dive into a Dark, Dangerous and Demonic world:
https://quarantinebeat.com/f/i-fell-under-this-shills-spell
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