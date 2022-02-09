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06/02/2022 Miles Guo: Many big shots in the Western funds are facing bankruptcy to such an extent that they are forced to sell their assets. At present, the most critical issue is how to stop the disasters brought to the entire world by the CCP virus and COVID vaccine