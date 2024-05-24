9 Important Security Practices For Email Marketing

Email marketing is powerful but comes with security risks. To safeguard your campaigns, use strong, unique passwords and enable two-factor authentication. Regularly update all software, including email marketing tools, and encrypt emails to protect sensitive information. Monitor email activity for unusual patterns and educate your team on anti-phishing measures. Verify and clean email lists to eliminate invalid addresses and potential threats, and always use secure networks for access. Finally, regularly backup your email marketing data to ensure quick recovery from security incidents.

