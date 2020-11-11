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Legal WHIRLWIND Begins, Ds Barely Retain House, Complaining About Prop22: Breaking On The Daily #18
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27 views • November 11, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.is/F9jEf
https://archive.is/k7P9E
https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/11/democrats-openly-urge-people-to-commit-voter-fraud-by-temporarily-moving-to-georgia/
https://archive.is/BcYb2
https://archive.is/a6FrB
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/globalist-klaus-schwab-world-will-never-return-normal-after-covid
Timestamps:
0:00 Trump Legal WHIRLWIND
3:32 Democrats OPENLY Supports FRAUD in Georgia
4:24 Democrats Barely Retain House
8:27 Lefties Complain About Prop22
14:22 More ‘Great Reset’ Talk
18:11 Outro
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Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
#Fraud #Trump #Pelosi #Prop22
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.is/k7P9E
https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/11/democrats-openly-urge-people-to-commit-voter-fraud-by-temporarily-moving-to-georgia/
https://archive.is/BcYb2
https://archive.is/a6FrB
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/globalist-klaus-schwab-world-will-never-return-normal-after-covid
Timestamps:
0:00 Trump Legal WHIRLWIND
3:32 Democrats OPENLY Supports FRAUD in Georgia
4:24 Democrats Barely Retain House
8:27 Lefties Complain About Prop22
14:22 More ‘Great Reset’ Talk
18:11 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
#Fraud #Trump #Pelosi #Prop22
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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