A Pledge of allegiance is a pledge of servitude. Your Human right violated once again

We all possess the natural human right not be held in Servitude. Why do the governments take away this right and limit this right by making every CITIZEN stand under a Pledge of allegiance. The citizen who is a Statutory creature created by law does not have the fundamental human right not to be held in servitude. By its very definition a CITIZEN is a subject and servant under a pledge of allegiance.