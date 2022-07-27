Corruption To The Core

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Unbalanced Scales Of Justice
* Special treatment runs rampant in DC.
* Jan 6th: where’s the evidence?
* Star witness contradicted by Secret Service.
* Trump allies get raided and shackled.
* DOJ interferes in election...again.
* DOJ flirts with charging Trump with felony.
* DOJ and FBI protect [Bidan].
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 27 July 2022