Jesse Watters: What is DeSantis' 'Twitter-tactic' driven by?

55 views • May 24, 2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

Jesse Watters discusses how Gov. Ron DeSantis has chosen Twitter to announce his election bid on ’Jesse Watters Primetime.’

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.