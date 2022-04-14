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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: The biggest uncertainties of the year 2022 are the evil countries such as North Korea, Iran, and Syria. The Kim family will not be able to get through the food crisis. With the new technology capable of tearing down North Korea’s firewall, the Kim family will be taken out once the people who are starving hear the voices from the outside world. Finally, both the CCP and Putin’s regime in Russia will be taken down