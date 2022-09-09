Satan's end game is not about enslaving humanity. It's about 'initiation' into the New Age + Read Be

OP Freedom





Satan's end game is not about enslaving humanity, it is about 'initiation' into the New "Awakened" Age.





The serpent's lie in the Garden of Eden is the real deception we are facing today.





To bring us out the "Darkness of God's tyranny" to the "liberation and light of Lucifer."





The Occult stems from the inversion of the story of the Garden of Eden.





The Luciferian version is that Adam and Eve were oppressed by a “cruel tyrannical” God, and that the serpent was the “Great Liberator” who gave us a “Great Awakening” of having knowledge or “enlightenment.”





Remember that God is Sovereign over His creation, and His Will and Authority triumphs over all.





Lucifer and the Fallen Angels rebelled against the Lord because they see God as an evil, controlling, tyrant.





And they believe that it is WE who are the masters of our own destiny.





The New World Order is not what most people think it is.





They have been pushing the idea of a tyrannical, oppressive NWO in order to lead the masses into fear so that they may accept the REAL New World Order, which is the "Awakened" Age of Lucifer.





Aka - The Great Awakening





A very clever deception.





Seek Jesus!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ittqx-satans-end-game-is-not-about-enslaving-humanity.-its-about-initiation-into-.html



