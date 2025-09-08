Sep 8, 2025

Col Doug argues that Western “globalist leaders” have pinned their hopes on defeating Russia and reshaping Europe into a borderless, centralized system, but that plan is collapsing. Many European states—Hungary, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia, even Finland—are questioning NATO expansion and EU leadership. Europe is facing debt, economic decline, and disillusionment with Brussels elites like Ursula von der Leyen, leaving only Paris, London, and Berlin firmly aligned.





Meanwhile, Russia, despite unprecedented sanctions, remains calm, framing the war as an existential struggle. Moscow emphasizes it will secure its objectives either diplomatically or militarily, and continues signaling openness to talks with Trump. The speaker contrasts China’s trillion-dollar Belt and Road investments with trillions the U.S. wasted on wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria, which destabilized Europe with migration.





The argument is that Russia seeks security, not endless territorial conquest, and Europeans will eventually reject current policies, replace leaders, restore ties with Moscow, and possibly leave NATO—especially Germany. The Western Cold War mindset is called a “dead end” that sustains U.S. dominance but is unraveling. Russia warns that any Western “coalition of the willing” or demilitarized zones enforced with NATO troops would be treated as legitimate targets.





Overall, the claim is that the Western strategy against Russia is failing, Europe is heading into economic and political crisis, and a major geopolitical realignment toward Russia and away from U.S. leadership is inevitable.